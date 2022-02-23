1 minute read
India foreign minister says willing to make investments in Sri Lanka
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW DELHI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Wednesday the country is willing to make investments in Sri Lanka to help it ease a financial crisis. read more
Sri Lanka has been suffering a severe shortage of foreign exchange, leading to widespread power cuts in recent days after being left unable to pay for fuel shipments. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nidhi Verma Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.