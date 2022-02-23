India foreign minister says willing to make investments in Sri Lanka

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar listens during a press conference of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

NEW DELHI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Wednesday the country is willing to make investments in Sri Lanka to help it ease a financial crisis. read more

Sri Lanka has been suffering a severe shortage of foreign exchange, leading to widespread power cuts in recent days after being left unable to pay for fuel shipments. read more

Reporting by Nidhi Verma Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

