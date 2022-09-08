1 minute read
India to increase scope and complexity of military exercises with Japan
NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India will increase the scope and complexity of bilateral military exercises with Japan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.
Singh and Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar are in Tokyo to hold talks with their Japanese counterparts. read more
