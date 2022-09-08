India to increase scope and complexity of military exercises with Japan

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Defense Minister of India Rajnath Singh speaks during a meeting at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, September 8, 2022. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India will increase the scope and complexity of bilateral military exercises with Japan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Singh and Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar are in Tokyo to hold talks with their Japanese counterparts. read more

Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal Editing by Peter Graff

