India PM Modi to visit Japan for state funeral of Shinzo Abe
NEW DELHI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan on Sept. 27 to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Indian government said on Thursday.
Modi will also separately meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the statement added.
Abe, the longest-serving leader of modern Japan, was gunned down in July while campaigning for a parliamentary election. read more
