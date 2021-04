A person wearing a protective suit stands next to an ambulance carrying a family member who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India on Sunday reported a record daily rise of 349,691 new coronavirus infections, taking its overall tally to 16.96 million infections.

A total of 2,767 people were reported dead on Sunday, according to health ministry data, taking total coronavirus fatalities to 192,311.

