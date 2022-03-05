India to send 8,000 T wheat this month to Afghanistan

Dayaram Kushwaha and his wife Gyanvati, migrant workers who returned home from New Delhi, harvest wheat during nationwide lockdown in India to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in Jugyai village in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

NEW DELHI, March 5 (Reuters) - India will send 8,000 tonnes of wheat in March to Afghanistan, the government said on Saturday, in a bid to help the country facing poverty and hunger since the takeover by the Taliban last year.

In total, India plans to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan on an infrequently used land route through Pakistan, with 2,000 tonnes already being sent in February.

Permission for such a convoy is rare, with Pakistan having barred the entry of goods from India for years as the relationship between the two nuclear-armed nations has deteriorated.

Since the United States froze Afghanistan's dollar-denominated assets, the Taliban-led administration has been using wheat as payment for thousands of government workers, mostly labourers, as the country's financial crisis intensifies.

