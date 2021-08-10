Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

India shuts last consulate in Afghanistan and evacuates citizens

1 minute read

Afghan policemen stand guard next to Indian and Afghan national flags, at a check point in Kabul city May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - India sent a military plane to northern Afghanistan on Tuesday to pull out its citizens, officials said, as fighting raged between Afghan security forces and the advancing Taliban.

The Indian government shut its consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, the biggest city in the north, and urged its diplomats and Indian citizens to take the special flight home.

Islamist Taliban fighters have overrun six provincial capitals in recent days in the north, west and south of Afghanistan.

India, which has invested millions of dollars in development projects across Afghanistan, has now closed all its consulates, leaving only the embassy in Kabul operational, a government official said.

India's main opposition Congress party urged the government also to help evacuate Afghanistan's tiny Sikh and Hindu communities, to protect them from any attack by the Taliban.

Congress official Jaiveer Shergill estimated that there were around 750 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus in the country.

Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 11:55 AM UTCTaliban tighten control of Afghan north as UN fears erasure of human rights

Taliban fighters tightened their grip on captured territory in Afghanistan on Tuesday as civilians hid in their homes and a pro-government commander vowed to fight to the death to defend Mazar-i-Sharif, the biggest city in the north.

Asia PacificRussia showcases new arms at drill near Afghan border
Asia Pacific'We are not the virus': Two-tier Delta lockdowns divide Sydney
Asia PacificNorth Korea not picking up hotlines after warning South, U.S. over joint drills
Asia PacificEast Timor detects first domestic transmission of COVID-19 Delta variant