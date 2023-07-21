India, Sri Lanka to study petroleum line, land bridge connectivity

[1/2] India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe stand together, on the day of their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, July 21 (Reuters) - India and Sri Lanka will conduct feasibility studies on petroleum line, land bridge connectivity between the countries, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Modi was speaking at a briefing after holding talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is on a two-day visit to India.

Reporting by Shivam Patel, Krishn Kaushik; Editing by Himani Sarkar

