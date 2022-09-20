1 minute read
India starts debt-restructuring talks with Sri Lanka
NEW DELHI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - India said on Tuesday it had started bilateral discussions with Sri Lanka on restructuring the crisis-hit neighbour's debt.
The first round was held on Sept. 16 "in a cordial atmosphere" that showed India's support for an early conclusion and approval of an International Monetary Fund loan programme for Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said.
Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Krishna N. Das Editing by Louise Heavens
