India tells China border issues must be resolved according to bilateral agreements















NEW DELHI, April 27 (Reuters) - India's defence minister told his Chinese counterpart on Thursday that issues at the two countries' de facto border must be resolved in accordance with bilateral agreements and commitments, an Indian government statement said.

The two ministers met ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) defence ministers' gathering in New Delhi.

Reporting by Krishn Kaushik, writing by Sakshi Dayal, editing by Mark Heinrich











