India tells China border issues must be resolved according to bilateral agreements

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh are pictured during their meeting at SCO meet in New Delhi
Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh along with their officials are pictured during their meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2023. Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

NEW DELHI, April 27 (Reuters) - India's defence minister told his Chinese counterpart on Thursday that issues at the two countries' de facto border must be resolved in accordance with bilateral agreements and commitments, an Indian government statement said.

The two ministers met ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) defence ministers' gathering in New Delhi.

Reporting by Krishn Kaushik, writing by Sakshi Dayal, editing by Mark Heinrich

