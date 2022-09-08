Indian and Chinese troops disengaging from western Himalayan area, says India

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

NEWS DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indian and Chinese troops have begun disengaging from the Gogra-Hotsprings border area in the western Himalayas, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday, two years after clashes at the frontier strained diplomatic ties.

The statement comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week which Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend.

India said disengagement was taking place in a coordinated and planned way and is meant to keep border peace.

