Indian minister calls for expansion of defence ties with Japan
NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India's defence minister called on Thursday for an expansion of its partnership with Japan on defence equipment, inviting investment by Japanese industries.
In a statement, the Indian defence ministry said Rajnath Singh, who is visiting Tokyo, agreed in talks with Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada to hold military exercises aiming to boost co-ordination between the air forces of the two nations.
Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
