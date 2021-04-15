Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Asia PacificIndia's military chief concerned about US pullout from Afghanistan

ReutersSanjeev Miglani
2 minutes read

India is concerned about a vacuum developing in Afghanistan following the proposed withdrawal of United States and NATO forces from the country, the chief of the defence staff said on Thursday.

General Bipin Rawat told a security conference that the worry was "disruptors" would step into the space created by the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. He declined to name the countries that could act as spoilers.

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that U.S. troops would withdrawn from Afghanistan starting on May 1 to end America's longest war, rejecting calls for them to stay to ensure a peaceful resolution to that nation's grinding internal conflict. read more

"Our concern is that the vacuum that will be created by the withdrawal of the United States and NATO should not create space for disruptors," Rawat said.

India's big worry is that instability in Afghanistan could spill over into its Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir where it has been fighting militants for three decades.

It is also concerned that arch rival Pakistan will gain a bigger hand in Afghanistan because of its long-standing ties with the hardline Taliban, who are expected to play a dominant role once the United States leaves.

"There are many people looking for an opportunity to walk into the space being created," Rawat said.

India invested $3 billion in Afghanistan on roads, power stations and even built its parliament following the ousting of the Taliban in 2001.

Rawat said India would be happy to provide more support to Afghanistan so long as peace can return.

Biden said that U.S. objectives in Afghanistan had become "increasingly unclear" over the past decade.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · April 15, 2021 · 2:52 PM UTCMyanmar security forces arrest prominent leader of anti-coup campaign

Myanmar security forces on Thursday arrested one of the main leaders of the campaign against military rule after ramming him with a car as he led a motorbike protest rally, friends and colleagues said.

Asia PacificEXCLUSIVE From remote part of India, Myanmar's ousted lawmakers work on challenging junta
Asia PacificTaiwan tells Biden emissaries island will counter China’s manoeuvres with U.S.
Asia PacificMusic and massage: Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelons
Asia PacificAustralia considers staggered reopening of borders