Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Indonesia to allow restaurants, shops to reopen in Jakarta, Bali

1 minute read

A worker wearing a face shield and a mask wipes a protective screen on a table at a restaurant, as the Indonesian capital kicks off a two-week "transitional" period of eased restrictions, after the pace of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections slowed over the last two weeks, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia will from Tuesday start to allow the partial reopening of restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship in some areas, including in the capital Jakarta and the holiday island of Bali, President Joko Widodo said on Monday.

Places of worship and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity while shopping malls will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity in those areas, the president said during a virtual press conference.

Since a peak of new infections of COVID-19 in Indonesia on July 15, new cases have fallen 78%, he added.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:04 PM UTC

Australia PM says COVID 'groundhog day' to end when more vaccinated

Australia must start to learn to live with COVID-19 when higher vaccination targets are reached, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, despite concerns in some states about the impact of a surge in cases in Sydney.

Asia Pacific
Vietnam deploys troops to enforce COVID lockdown in largest city
Asia Pacific
Taiwan's president leads way in first domestic COVID-19 vaccine
Asia Pacific
U.S. envoy says no hostile intent toward North Korea, calls for talks
Asia Pacific
Jordan says will let 2,500 Afghans pass through on way to U.S.

Jordan has agreed to allow 2,500 Afghan citizens to pass through the kingdom as they fly to the United States, the foreign ministry said on Monday.