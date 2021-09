Indonesia approves J&J, Cansino COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use

An employee works on the production line of CanSino Biologics Inc's single-dose vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tianjin, China April 25, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

JAKARTA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved the single-dose COVID-19 vaccines produced by Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, part of Johnson & Johnson, and China's CanSino Biological Inc for emergency use, the country's food and drug agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies

