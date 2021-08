A vial labelled "Sputnik V Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in this illustration photo taken March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

JAKARTA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the Southeast Asian country, Penny Lukito, the head of the food and drug agency (BPOM), told parliament on Wednesday.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies

