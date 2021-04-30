Skip to main content

Asia PacificIndonesia approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Reuters
1 minute read

A nurse holds a syringe containing a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine made by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a unit of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group (CNBG), at a vaccination center during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Indonesia's drug regulator on Friday approved a COVID-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinopharm, which is due to be used in a private vaccination scheme under which companies can buy government-procured vaccines to inoculate their staff.

No detailed efficacy data of Sinopharm's vaccine has been publicly released, but its developer, Beijing Biological Products Institute (600161.SS), a unit of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group (CNBG), said the vaccine was 79.34% effective in preventing people from developing the disease, based on interim data.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 3:07 AM UTCThousands of Myanmar villagers poised to flee violence to Thailand, group says

Thousands of ethnic Karen villagers in Myanmar are poised to cross into Thailand if, as expected, fighting intensifies between the Myanmar army and Karen insurgents, joining those who have already escaped the turmoil that followed a Feb. 1 coup.

Asia PacificNew Zealanders face mental health, economic challenges in pandemic recovery
Asia PacificHK activist Joshua Wong pleads guilty over June 4 'illegal assembly'
Asia PacificIndonesia approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Asia PacificJapan prepared to provide 300 respirators to India