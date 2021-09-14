Indonesia Aug exports, imports seen staying strong on resources boom

A tug boat is seen docking at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. Picture taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Aug exports seen at +36.90% y/y, vs July's +29.32%

Aug imports seen at +45.10% y/y, vs July's +44.44%

Trade surplus of $2.36 bln expected, vs pvs month's $2.59 bln

Trade data due at 0400 GMT on Wednesday, Sept. 15

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports and imports likely continued to surge in August, driven by high prices of the country's main commodities like coal and palm oil, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

A survey of 18 economists forecast the economy's August trade surplus had shrunk to $2.36 billion from $2.59 billion in July.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy has been enjoying an export boom on the back of robust commodity prices, allowing for a trade surplus every month since May of 2020.

Economists expected 36.9% annual growth in August exports, accelerating from 29.32% in the previous month. August imports were seen rising 45.1% on a yearly basis, compared with 44.44% in July.

Some economists have said high commodity prices and a global economic recovery will likely allow resource-rich Indonesia to book big export earnings for the remainder of the year.

However, with the country relaxing some COVID-19 curbs since August, analysts also expect imports to rise.

Polling by Md. Manzer Hussain and Vivek Mishra in Bengaluru; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo in Jakarta Editing by Ed Davies

