Indonesia, Australia renew defence pact, sign security agreements

JAKARTA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia and Australia renewed a joint defence pact and agreed to boost training ties as part of a series of agreements during a meeting of ministers of both counties on Thursday, Indonesian government ministers said.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said after a meeting with counterpart Marise Payne that memoranda of understanding (MOU) agreements were signed in counter-terrorism, defence and cybersecurity, while defence minister Prabowo Subianto said joint defence training ties would be increased.

Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies

