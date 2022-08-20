1 minute read
Indonesia to brief media on first confirmed monkeypox case
JAKARTA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's health ministry will hold a virtual news conference on Saturday to announce the country's first confirmed monkeypox case, according to an invitation send by the ministry to Reuters.
The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. (1000 GMT). Neighbouring Singapore reported its first case of monkeypox last month. read more
Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by William Mallard
