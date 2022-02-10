Indonesia c.bank keeps policy rates unchanged, as expected

JAKARTA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank kept its main policy rates unchanged at record lows on Thursday, as expected, stressing that it aims to maintain currency and financial market stability while supporting an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept steady its benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate (IDCBRR=ECI) at 3.50%, as widely expected in a Reuters poll. The rate has been unchanged since February.

BI also maintained its overnight deposit facility (IDCBID=ECI) and lending facility (IDCBIL=ECI) rates at 2.75% and 4.25%, respectively.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Stefanno Reinard Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies and Kim Coghill

