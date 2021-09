People wearing protective face masks wait for a train during rush hour at a train station amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia has eased its COVID-19 restrictions on the popular tourist resort island of Bali, maritime and investment minister Luhut Panjaitan told a virtual conference on Monday.

The level of restrictions on the island and elsewhere in Indonesia will be evaluated on a weekly basis, he added.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Hugh Lawson

