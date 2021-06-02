Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indonesia ends salvage efforts for sunken submarine

People throw flowers and petals with names of the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine crew members from the boat during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, Indonesia April 26, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/via Reuters

Indonesia's navy has officially ended its efforts to salvage the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine, which sank in April in waters off Bali island, leading to the deaths of all 53 on board, a navy spokesman said on Wednesday.

Discovered in three parts at a depth of 840 metres (2,756 ft), authorities had acknowledged the difficulties of retrieving the vessel, despite assistance from countries around the region, including China, Australia and Malaysia.

"The salvage effort is over," spokesman Julius Widjojono said, adding that some parts of the Nanggala remain on the sea floor.

The 44-year-old submarine lost contact with the navy in the early hours of April 21 while preparing to conduct a torpedo drill in the Bali Sea.

The incident had sparked a desperate, international search and rescue effort to locate the submarine before its oxygen supplies were exhausted.

