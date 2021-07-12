Indonesia expects COVID-19 infections to drop next week - minister

A general view shows a deserted main road during the imposition of large-scale social restrictions by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

JAKARTA, July 12 (Reuters) - Indonesian senior minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said on Monday that the country expects its COVID-19 cases to drop next week, citing reduced mobility after it imposed strict movement restrictions on July 3 on Java and Bali islands.

Indonesia has reported more than 30,000 infections on a daily basis since July 6. It has also reported the highest COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Editing by Martin Petty

