Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Indonesia extends COVID-19 movement curbs until Aug. 2

1 minute read

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo attends an ASEAN leaders summit with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in Bangkok, Thailand November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

JAKARTA, July 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday that COVID-19 restrictions would be extended from July 26 to August 2, though he said infections and hospital bed occupancy rates in some provinces in Java had declined.

Under the current curbs, he said the government would gradually adjust some restrictions on "some activities", while allowing traditional markets and restaurants with outdoor areas to open with some limitations.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Tabita Diela Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:37 AM UTCFirst task for Afghan forces is to slow Taliban's momentum -Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday that the Afghan security forces' first job was to make sure they could slow the Taliban's momentum before attempting to retake territory, as Afghan forces plan to consolidate forces around strategically important parts of the country.

Asia PacificSouth Korea steps up COVID-19 curbs ahead of peak holiday season
Asia PacificMalaysia's total coronavirus infections rise above 1 million
Asia PacificIndonesia extends COVID-19 movement curbs until Aug. 2
Asia PacificIndonesia, Asia's COVID epicentre, extends curbs by a week