Indonesia finmin unveils plans for major tax overhaul

JAKARTA, June 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Monday laid out a government proposal for an overhaul of tax regulations, including introducing a programme to report undisclosed assets, bringing in a carbon tax and hiking the value added tax rate, its finance minister said.

"Even though we are discussing this during the COVID pandemic, it does not divert our attention from the medium, long term need to build a fair, healthy, effective and accountable tax system," Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a parliamentary hearing.

