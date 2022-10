Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia will establish an independent fact-finding team to investigate a deadly soccer stampede in a stadium in East Java and help find the perpetrators behind the disaster, chief security minister Mahfud MD told a news conference on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stanley Widianto Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.