Indonesia to give 50 mln rupiah in compensation to families of victims of deadly soccer stampede - senior minister















JAKARTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia will give 50 million rupiah ($3,268) in compensation to the families of at least 125 people who died in a stampede at a football stadium at the weekend, a senior minister said.

President Joko Widodo's office intends to give out the funds within one or two days.

($1 = 15,300.0000 rupiah)

