Indonesia govt sees Q4 GDP growth at around 5%

JAKARTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual economic growth in the fourth quarter is seen around 5%, which will take last year's growth to 4%, finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

Sri Mulyani said economic indicators have improved in the October-December quarter, with domestic consumption and production back to pre-pandemic levels, even after its recovery during the COVID-19 crisis was hit by a new wave of infections in July-September.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.