Indonesia has enough oxygen for COVID-19 patients -health minister

A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) breaths with a non-rebreather mask in an emergency tent at a hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA, June 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia has sufficient oxygen supplies for COVID-19 patients, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Friday, responding to concerns about pressure on supplies due to a surge in coronavirus infections in the country.

Out of Indonesia's total oxygen production capacity, only a quarter was being used to produce oxygen for medical purposes and producers were "committed" to convert production capacity to support medical needs, the minister told a virtual briefing.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto, Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies

