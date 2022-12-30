Indonesia issues emergency regulation to replace controversial job creation law

[1/2] Indonesia's President Joko Widodo attends an APEC Leaders' Informal Dialogue with Guests during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Pool















JAKARTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has signed an emergency regulation to replace the controversial job creation law, his chief economics minister said on Friday, a law that the Constitutional Court had ruled was flawed in 2021.

Airlangga Hartarto said the move was to ensure legal certainty and achieve the government's investment target amid global geopolitical tension.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Ananda Teresia











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.