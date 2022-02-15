Indonesia Jan export growth below expectation after coal shipment ban

JAKARTA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's export growth slowed more than expected in January, after authorities in the world's top thermal coal exporter banned shipments in the first week of 2022, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

Exports grew 25.31% on an annual basis in January to $19.16 billion, compared with a 33.86% rise expected in a Reuters poll. read more

Imports increased 36.77%, more slowly than the 51.38% expected in the poll. The January trade surplus was $930 million, bigger than the poll's $190 million.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy

