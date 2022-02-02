Indonesia Jan inflation highest in nearly 2 years, within c.bank target

JAKARTA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate rose to 2.18% in January, climbing to be within the central bank's 2% to 4% target range for the first time in nearly two years, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

January's rate was also the highest since May, 2020, with food prices rising the most. A Reuters poll had expected a rate of 2.15% in January, while December's rate was 1.87%.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile prices, rose to 1.84% in January, compared with 1.56% in December. The poll had forecast 1.71%

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy

