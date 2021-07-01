Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Indonesia June inflation slows to 10-month low

1 minute read

JAKARTA, July 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased to a 10-month low in June amid stricter coronavirus curbs following a surge in COVID-19 cases, data from the statistics bureau showed on Thursday.

The June consumer price index climbed 1.33% on an annual basis, the lowest rise since August 2020 and compared with a 1.41% gain expected in a Reuters poll. The previous month's inflation rate was 1.68%.

However, the annual core inflation rate, which strips out government-controlled and volatile prices, accelerated to 1.49% from May's 1.37%. The poll had forecast 1.43%.

The headline inflation in Southeast Asia's biggest economy has stayed below the central bank's target range of 2% to 4% since mid-2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic dampened domestic demand.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Edited by Ed Davies & Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 4:06 AM UTCAustralia's NSW state says Delta outbreak grows despite lockdown

Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state on Thursday warned that significant numbers of new COVID-19 cases were being found in the community, raising fears of fresh clusters as it reported a rise in new infections for a third straight day.

Asia PacificAsia factories see momentum weaken on rising costs, new COVID curbs
Asia PacificAs Thai tourist island reopens, small businesses say left behind
Asia PacificAustralian regulator may authorise media group talks with Google, Facebook
Asia PacificIndonesia "emergency" COVID-19 curbs to be effective July 2-20 -minister