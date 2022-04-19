Indonesia launches corruption case over palm oil exports

A worker checks the quality of crude palm oil (CPO) in a state CPO processing unit at Indonesia's North Sumatra province May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

JAKARTA, April 19 (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities have opened a corruption case linked to the issuance of palm oil export permits, naming four suspects including a trade ministry official and palm oil company executives, the attorney general said on Tuesday.

The move comes as the government in Indonesia, which is the world's top palm oil producer, has faced pressure to control soaring cooking oil prices. Authorities between late January and the middle of March restricted exports of palm oil and its derivatives, requiring companies to meet demand at home before they were allowed to export.

"We have conducted an investigation and have found strong indications of the criminal offence of corruption relating to the issuance of export permits for palm oil," Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin said in a televised statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

There was evidence export permits had been issued for companies that had not yet met the requirements to meet local supply, he said.

The attorney general only gave the initials of the suspects but said they included a director general of international trade at the trade ministry and officials at three companies - Permata Hijau Group, PT Wilmar Nabati Indonesia and Musim Mas.

Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi in a statement said his ministry supported the ongoing legal process.

"The Trade Ministry also stands ready to provide any information needed in the law enforcement process," he said.

Representatives for Wilmar and Musim Mas declined to give an immediate comment, while Pertama Hijau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story corrects spelling of second name in paragraph 3)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.