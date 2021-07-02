Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indonesia to lift social aid, health spending amid COVID-19 curbs

JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia will increase spending on social assistance and healthcare in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases and to soften the blow on the economy with tougher restrictions set to take effect this week, its finance minister said on Friday.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati said there will be additional cash assistance and an extension of electricity bill discounts, while some programmes such as food assistance will be brought forward.

The minister also expects economic activity in the third quarter to be affected by the upcoming coronavirus measures, which are due to run from July 3 to 20.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela Editing by Ed Davies

