Indonesia, Malaysia to start work on travel corridor

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi delivers her speech during a press briefing with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia and Malaysia will start a travel corridor between the two nations and finalise maritime borders in accordance with international law, Indonesia's foreign minister said on Monday after a meeting with her Malaysian counterpart.

Retno Marsudi also said Southeast Asian countries would continue to offer Myanmar humanitarian help, despite the lack of cooperation by its ruling military in committing to a peace roadmap.

Reporting by Kate Lamb in Sydney and Augustinus Beo Da Costa in Jakarta; Editing by Martin Petty

