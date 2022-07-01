Indonesia May foreign arrivals jump on easing of pandemic curbs

Visitors walk after they arrived at the Soekarno-Hatta Airport following Indonesia's government decision to ban foreign tourists from entry to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA, July 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded a sharp rise in foreign visitor arrivals in May from a year earlier as travel continued to recover after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, data from Indonesia's statistics agency showed on Friday.

There were about 212,300 foreign visitors in May, up from 14,300 in the same month a year ago, with an expansion of a visa on arrival programme and international events boosting arrivals, Margo Yuwono, the head of Statistics Indonesia, said

For the January-May period, Indonesia saw a 616.4% annual growth in foreign visitor arrivals to 397,772.

However, the figure remained far below the number of visitors in January-May of 2018 and 2019, when around five million foreign visitors came to the Southeast Asian country in the period each year.

Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies

