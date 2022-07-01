Indonesia May foreign arrivals jump on easing of pandemic curbs
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
JAKARTA, July 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded a sharp rise in foreign visitor arrivals in May from a year earlier as travel continued to recover after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, data from Indonesia's statistics agency showed on Friday.
There were about 212,300 foreign visitors in May, up from 14,300 in the same month a year ago, with an expansion of a visa on arrival programme and international events boosting arrivals, Margo Yuwono, the head of Statistics Indonesia, said
For the January-May period, Indonesia saw a 616.4% annual growth in foreign visitor arrivals to 397,772.
However, the figure remained far below the number of visitors in January-May of 2018 and 2019, when around five million foreign visitors came to the Southeast Asian country in the period each year.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.