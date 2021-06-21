Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indonesia passes 2 million coronavirus cases after new daily record

Healthcare workers wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) carry the coffin of a victim of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a hospital in Bandung, West Java Province, Indonesia June 17, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/via Reuters.

JAKARTA, June 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 14,536 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases past the 2 million mark.

Health ministry showed there were 294 more deaths, taking total fatalities to 54,956, with 2,004,445 cases overall.

