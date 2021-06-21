Asia Pacific
Indonesia passes 2 million coronavirus cases after new daily record
JAKARTA, June 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 14,536 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases past the 2 million mark.
Health ministry showed there were 294 more deaths, taking total fatalities to 54,956, with 2,004,445 cases overall.
