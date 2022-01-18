Asia Pacific1 minute read
Indonesia passes law to relocate capital to remote Borneo
JAKARTA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliament has approved a bill to relocate the nation's capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan on Borneo, House Speaker Puan Maharani said on Tuesday.
The new state capital law, which provides a legal framework for President Joko Widodo's ambitious proposal, stipulates how development of the capital will be funded and governed.
Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty
