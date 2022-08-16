Indonesia at 'pinnacle of global leadership', president says

Indonesian President Joko Widodo reads out vows taken by newly appointed ministers and deputy ministers during an inauguration at a Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia is at the "pinnacle of global leadership", President Joko Widodo said in a national day speech on Tuesday, hailing his country's strong economic fundamentals amid a volatile global economy.

The chair of the Group of 20 major economies is preparing to take the helm of the ASEAN grouping of southeast Asian nations next year, and has been accepted by Russia and Ukraine as a "bridge of peace", the president added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.