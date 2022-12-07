Indonesia police say suspect Bandung blast a terrorist attack

Policeman stands guard at the site of a blast at a police station in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, December 7, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The deputy head of Indonesia's anti-terrorism agency said on Wednesday he suspected that a blast at a police station in West Java was carried out by a terrorist group

Ibu Suhendra told MetroTV that the attack was similar to previous ones carried out by the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).

Reporting by Ananda Teresia Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies

