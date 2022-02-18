1 minute read
Indonesia posts $844 mln deficit in Q4 BoP despite current account surplus
JAKARTA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia posted an $844 million deficit in its balance of payments in the final quarter of 2021, due to capital outflows from its bond market, the central bank said in a report on Friday.
The current account surplus also shrank to $1.42 billion in the October-December quarter, equivalent to 0.4% of gross domestic product, compared with a $4.97 billion surplus in the previous three months, Bank Indonesia said.
Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies
