Indonesia president orders regional leaders to control transport costs
JAKARTA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Wednesday said a raising of subsidised fuel prices will add 1.8 percentage points to inflation, and he had asked regional governments in the country to use their budgets to try to control transportation costs.
Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty
