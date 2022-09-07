Indonesia president orders regional leaders to control transport costs

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures during an interview in Bebatu, near Tarakan, North Kalimantan province, Indonesia, October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

JAKARTA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Wednesday said a raising of subsidised fuel prices will add 1.8 percentage points to inflation, and he had asked regional governments in the country to use their budgets to try to control transportation costs.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty

