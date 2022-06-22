Indonesia president to push for peace with Ukraine, Russia visits -minister

Indonesian President Joko Widodo listens as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as part of the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit, in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

JAKARTA, June 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo will visit both Ukraine and Russia next week to meet his counterparts and push for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict, his foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Retno Marsudi confirmed during a news conference the intention of Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is known, to visit Kyiv in addition to Moscow, which had been reported in Indonesian and Russian state media. Retno did not elaborate on what Jokowi, as president of the G20 this year, would discuss with the two leaders.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies

