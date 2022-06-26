Indonesia president to visit Ukraine, Russia on peace-building mission

Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks to the media, as newly inaugurated Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan and Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Hadi Tjahjanto, who was former Indonesia's military chief, stand besides him at a Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, June 26 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday he will urge his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to open room for dialogue during a peace-building mission to the countries because "war has to stop and global food chains need to be reactivated".

Speaking before leaving for Germany to attend the G7 summit on Monday, he said he will also urge Russia's Vladimir Putin to order an immediate ceasefire.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Christopher Cushing

