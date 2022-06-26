1 minute read
Indonesia president to visit Ukraine, Russia on peace-building mission
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
JAKARTA, June 26 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday he will urge his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to open room for dialogue during a peace-building mission to the countries because "war has to stop and global food chains need to be reactivated".
Speaking before leaving for Germany to attend the G7 summit on Monday, he said he will also urge Russia's Vladimir Putin to order an immediate ceasefire.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Christopher Cushing
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.