Indonesia proposes broad restrictions to curb COVID-19 surge

A woman wearing a protective face mask stands along a sidewalk of a main road, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases surge in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, June 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia is proposing stricter measures to curb its worsening COVID-19 crisis, including tighter restrictions on movement and domestic air travel, a ban on restaurant dining and closure of non-essential offices, according to a government document.

The proposals, which were seen by Reuters and have yet to be endorsed, were made by the coordinating ministry for maritime affairs and investment.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.