1 minute read
Indonesia Q4 GDP growth accelerates to 5% y/y
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
JAKARTA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economy grew 5.02% in the final quarter of 2021, slightly faster than expected, on the back of high commodity prices and the loosening of anti-virus curbs, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy to accelerate to 4.90% in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, from 3.51% in the previous three months.
The economy grew 3.69% in 2021, compared with a 2.07% contraction the year before.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Stefanno Reinard Sulaiman; Editing by Sam Holmes
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.