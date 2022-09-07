Indonesia raises fares for app-based motorbike transport after fuel price hike

An employee at a Total fuel station fills up a motorcycle in south Jakarta February 12, 2015. Picture taken February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/File Photo

JAKARTA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Transport Ministry has raised fares for app-based motorbike transport services to account for the recent fuel price hike, senior official Hendro Sugiatno said on Wednesday.

The fares per kilometer were increased by between 6% to 13.3% while minimum fares for the first 4km of travel were also raised. The new fares will take effect three days from Wednesday, Hendro said.

(This story corrects day to Wednesday)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bernadette Chrisitna Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.