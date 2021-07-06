Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Indonesia readies more medical options for worst-case coronavirus scenario

3 minute read
1/6

Workers wearing protective masks load empty coffins for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims into an ambulance to be distributed to a hospital as the cases surge in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

  • Indonesia to prepare more beds, oxygen
  • New daily cases pass 30,000 mark, over 700 deaths
  • Health sector struggling with infections spike
  • More regions monitored for Delta variant spread

JAKARTA, July 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia has prepared backup medical facilities for a worst-case scenario where daily coronavirus infections reach 40,000 to 50,000, an official said on Tuesday, as the country reported another day of record fatalities from its worst outbreak so far.

Indonesia has one of Asia's most severe COVID-19 epidemics, exacerbated by the highly infectious Delta variant, with hospitals overstretched, oxygen supply problems and a growing number of sick unable to receive medical attention.

Southeast Asia's largest and most populous country has seen record daily infections in 11 of the past 16 days, with 31,189 new cases and 728 fatalities on Tuesday.

Just 1.6% of its more than 270 million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said the government has plans to increase oxygen supplies and has identified accommodation infrastructure that can be converted into isolation facilities in the worst-case scenario.

"The number can go up to 40,000 or more, that's why we have prepared scenarios - when it comes to medications, oxygen, and also hospitals," Luhut said, adding that help had been sought from countries like China and Singapore.

Health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the government was adding nearly 8,000 new beds in Greater Jakarta, and was closely watching Sumatra and Kalimantan, which were seeing a rise in cases of the Delta variant.

As of Monday, 76% of beds in Indonesian hospitals were occupied, health ministry data showed, though some regions on Java island have reported a rate higher than 85%.

Indonesia on Saturday tightened curbs on movement, office work, dining and air travel on Java and Bali islands and on Tuesday tightened measures in 20 other provinces.

Authorities have voiced concern about reports of heavy traffic in Jakarta and the city's governor Anies Baswedan said on Twitter his inspection of office buildings on Tuesday found a number of non-essential businesses still operating.

"We bury more than 300 people per day, those are our brothers and sisters," he said in an accompanying video. "This is all about protecting them."

Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:27 AM UTCRescuers resume search for 24 missing in Japan landslides

Rescuers in Japan waded through mud, rock and splintered wood in search of 24 people still missing on Tuesday after heavy rain triggered massive landslides in the seaside city of Atami three days ago, killing four people.

Asia PacificHK leader says 'ideologies' pose security risk, teenagers need to be monitored
Asia PacificJapan government expects economy to return to pre-COVID levels by year-end
Asia PacificIndian PM Modi greets Dalai Lama on birthday in rare phone call
Asia PacificPhilippines retrieves black boxes from crashed military plane