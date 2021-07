Indonesia to receive 45 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in August

A medical worker prepares a dose of Sinovac's vaccine before giving it to a healthcare worker at an emergency hospital in the Athlete Village in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

JAKARTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia is expecting to receive 45 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines in August, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a virtual news conference on Monday.

They will include vaccines from Sinovac (SVA.O), Moderna(MRNA.O) and Pfizer (PFE.N), he said.

Budi also said that hospital bed occupancies have gone down in its capital city of Jakarta, but are rising outside of Java island.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.